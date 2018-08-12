Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fossil Group Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (FOSL)

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fossil Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 7th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the accessories brand company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fossil Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.65. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $576.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.95 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FOSL. TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Fossil Group from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

FOSL stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 466.20, a P/E/G ratio of 17.22 and a beta of -0.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Fossil Group by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,701 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 89,760 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Fossil Group by 5,325.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,386 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Fossil Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,193 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

