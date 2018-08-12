Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ellington Financial LLC’s FY2018 Earnings (EFC)

Ellington Financial LLC (NYSE:EFC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Ellington Financial in a report released on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 51.11%. The business had revenue of $33.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.09 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 price target on Ellington Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $495.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.38. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $16.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,779,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,776,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 138.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ellington Financial news, CEO Laurence Penn purchased 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $63,185.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Vranos purchased 79,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,154.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 85,593 shares of company stock worth $1,356,132. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.85%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

