Brokerages Set Southern Co (SO) Price Target at $47.04

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.96.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE:SO opened at $46.13 on Thursday. Southern has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.04.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Southern will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 133.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Southern by 359.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $130,000. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.