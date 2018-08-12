Brokerages Set Lendingtree Inc (TREE) PT at $331.08

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $331.08.

Several research firms recently commented on TREE. Zacks Investment Research raised Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Lendingtree to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th.

Shares of TREE stock traded down $2.35 on Tuesday, hitting $245.80. The company had a trading volume of 126,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,986. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Lendingtree has a twelve month low of $205.45 and a twelve month high of $404.40.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.69. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Lendingtree will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 14,750 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.30, for a total transaction of $4,119,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,354 shares in the company, valued at $149,245,072.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gci Liberty, Inc. purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,077,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 281,432 shares of company stock worth $70,338,681 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

