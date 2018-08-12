Brokerages Set Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG) Price Target at $35.05

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.05.

JHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of Janus Henderson Group traded down $0.74, reaching $27.70, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,010. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $592.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.10 million. analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.