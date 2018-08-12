Brokerages Set Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Price Target at $35.55

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.55.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Invesco from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th.
In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 2,127,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,978,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,287,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,892. Invesco has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
