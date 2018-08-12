Brokerages Set Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Price Target at $35.55

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Invesco from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 2,127,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,978,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 26,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,287,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,892. Invesco has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.