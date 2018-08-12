Brokerages Set Intuit Inc. (INTU) PT at $199.47

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.47.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $186.60 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.16, for a total transaction of $1,086,943.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $19,692,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,277 shares of company stock worth $65,648,052 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,394,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,553,866,000 after acquiring an additional 866,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,113,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,503 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 16.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,967,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,484,000 after acquiring an additional 416,938 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.8% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,958,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $512,874,000 after acquiring an additional 239,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,508,000 after acquiring an additional 48,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit opened at $211.01 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Intuit has a 52-week low of $133.60 and a 52-week high of $219.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 79.36%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.