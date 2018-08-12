Brokerages Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Price Target at $23.67

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $30.22 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $161,067.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,902 shares in the company, valued at $739,845.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $940,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,108 shares of company stock worth $1,600,417. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 200.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 54,463,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,441,109,000 after purchasing an additional 36,361,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 195.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,041,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217,697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 233.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,750,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522,724 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 182.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,262,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

