Brokerages Expect Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Navios Maritime Partners posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Navios Maritime Partners.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.07 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 16.31%.

NMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $2.20 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

NYSE NMM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.59. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 109,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 63,312 shares in the last quarter. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

