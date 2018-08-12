Brokerages Expect Chimerix Inc (CMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $870,000.00

Analysts expect Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) to announce sales of $870,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Chimerix posted sales of $900,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full-year sales of $3.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $790,000.00 to $5.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.75 million per share, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 1,582.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

In other Chimerix news, insider M Michelle Berrey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 325,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,814.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,553 shares of company stock valued at $603,546 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 605,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 65,192 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 237,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 33,503 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 98,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix opened at $4.38 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

