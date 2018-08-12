Brokerages Expect Ambarella Inc (AMBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) to post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Ambarella posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ambarella had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

In other news, CFO George Laplante sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $120,550.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,129.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $144,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,657 shares of company stock valued at $897,714. Corporate insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 846.4% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 137,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 122,725 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 453,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 48,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 82,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 309,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 50,527 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella traded down $0.85, hitting $38.72, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 368,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,360. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $66.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

