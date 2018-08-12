Brokerages Expect Aileron Therapeutics Inc (ALRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.65). Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.63). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aileron Therapeutics.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN remained flat at $$2.44 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 59,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,383. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 9.16.

In related news, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Ii Lp sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $50,710.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $133,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,290 and have sold 242,150 shares valued at $1,223,406. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Aileron Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.