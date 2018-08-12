Brokerages Expect Aileron Therapeutics Inc (ALRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.65). Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.63). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN remained flat at $$2.44 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 59,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,383. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 9.16.

In related news, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Ii Lp sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $50,710.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $133,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,290 and have sold 242,150 shares valued at $1,223,406. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Aileron Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply