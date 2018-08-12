Brokerages Anticipate HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) to Post $1.93 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) will report earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $2.09. HCA Healthcare reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $9.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $9.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $10.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.13. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $122.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Shares of HCA Healthcare opened at $128.17 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $131.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

In other news, insider Jonathan B. Perlin sold 83,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $10,162,356.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,858,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 34,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $4,433,861.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,749,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,688 shares of company stock worth $25,779,901 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 39.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $10,711,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9,933.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 112,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 111,650 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.7% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 365.6% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

