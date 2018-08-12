Brokerages Anticipate Habit Restaurants Inc (HABT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.26 Million

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) to announce $101.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Habit Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.32 million. Habit Restaurants posted sales of $84.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will report full-year sales of $395.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $394.50 million to $396.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $445.32 million per share, with estimates ranging from $438.60 million to $449.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Habit Restaurants.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. Habit Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HABT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Stephens cut shares of Habit Restaurants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Habit Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Habit Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 173.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 30,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 26,027 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the first quarter worth $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Habit Restaurants opened at $15.20 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $393.34 million, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Habit Restaurants has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $15.70.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Habit Restaurants (HABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT)

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply