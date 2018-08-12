Brokerages Anticipate Habit Restaurants Inc (HABT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) to announce $101.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Habit Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.32 million. Habit Restaurants posted sales of $84.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will report full-year sales of $395.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $394.50 million to $396.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $445.32 million per share, with estimates ranging from $438.60 million to $449.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Habit Restaurants.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. Habit Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HABT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Stephens cut shares of Habit Restaurants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Habit Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Habit Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 173.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 30,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 26,027 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the first quarter worth $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Habit Restaurants opened at $15.20 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $393.34 million, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Habit Restaurants has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $15.70.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

