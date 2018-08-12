Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Short Interest Update

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,829,120 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the July 13th total of 6,420,198 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,178,644 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $310.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.77.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $212.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $197.46 and a twelve month high of $285.68. The firm has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 56.32%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.69, for a total value of $5,393,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $2,863,292.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,604 shares of company stock worth $29,977,792. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $12,135,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $5,552,000. BTIM Corp. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $1,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

