Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Short Interest Update

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,829,120 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the July 13th total of 6,420,198 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,178,644 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $310.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.77.
Shares of AVGO stock opened at $212.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $197.46 and a twelve month high of $285.68. The firm has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93.
In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.69, for a total value of $5,393,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $2,863,292.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,604 shares of company stock worth $29,977,792. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $12,135,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $5,552,000. BTIM Corp. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $1,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
