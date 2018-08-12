Britvic (BVIC) Given New GBX 937 Price Target at Societe Generale

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price objective lowered by Societe Generale from GBX 980 ($12.69) to GBX 937 ($12.13) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BVIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.26) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Britvic to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.49) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Britvic to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 725 ($9.39) to GBX 900 ($11.65) in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 866.70 ($11.22).

Shares of Britvic opened at GBX 792 ($10.25) on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 633.50 ($8.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 839 ($10.86).

Britvic (LON:BVIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported GBX 21.20 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.30 ($0.25) by GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Britvic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 51.61%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. The company offers soft drinks comprising sparkling sodas, juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral water, mixers, energy drinks, liquid concentrates, and ready-to-drink nectar drinks under the 7Up, Ballygowan, Britvic, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R Whites, Robinsons, Tango, Teisseire, TK, Fruité, Moulin de Valdonne, and Pressade brands.

