Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Brinker International posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brinker International.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Brinker International traded down $0.99, reaching $44.18, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,341. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32.

In other Brinker International news, SVP David Roy Doyle sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $180,243.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Valade sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $209,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 156,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 37,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 20,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

