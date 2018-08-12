Brighton Jones LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $81.64.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.51.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,392,952.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.