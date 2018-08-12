Brighton Jones LLC Has $321,000 Position in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (CENTA)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 562,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 154,550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,914,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 55,249 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 62,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet Co Class A alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Co Class A opened at $36.58 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Central Garden & Pet Co Class A has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.32.

Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Central Garden & Pet Co Class A had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $657.94 million during the quarter.

Central Garden & Pet Co Class A Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Co Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet Co Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.