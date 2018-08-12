BRF S.A. common stock (BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $5.50

Shares of BRF S.A. common stock (NYSE:BRFS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.11, but opened at $5.50. BRF S.A. common stock shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 350205 shares traded.

BRFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRF S.A. common stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BRF S.A. common stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BRF S.A. common stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.29.

BRF S.A. common stock (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. BRF S.A. common stock had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. equities analysts expect that BRF S.A. common stock will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of BRF S.A. common stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BRF S.A. common stock by 9.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 59,821 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF S.A. common stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF S.A. common stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BRF S.A. common stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,059,000. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRF S.A. common stock

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, mustard and ketchup, and sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

