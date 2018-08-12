Bread (BRD) Price Down 1.8% This Week

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Bread has a total market cap of $28.89 million and approximately $416,321.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00005142 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Kucoin and Tokenomy. Over the last week, Bread has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015824 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00298762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00182922 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000145 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013847 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Bread

Bread launched on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, Cobinhood, Tokenomy and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.