Bradley Ellis Sells 11,763 Shares of Crane Co. (CR) Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) insider Bradley Ellis sold 11,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $1,064,904.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,746.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE CR opened at $89.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $71.23 and a 52 week high of $102.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 30.91%.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $111.00 target price on shares of Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,098,000 after buying an additional 128,447 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,423,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,035,000 after buying an additional 103,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 37.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,610,000 after buying an additional 326,859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 7.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 986,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,028,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 688,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,822,000 after buying an additional 132,033 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

