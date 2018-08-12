BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) Raised to Overweight at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was upgraded by research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

BP Midstream Partners opened at $21.48 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,683,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 174,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45,212 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,064,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,285,000 after buying an additional 77,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States.

