Bottos Price Hits $0.0412 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Bottos has traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bibox, OTCBTC and Gate.io. Bottos has a market cap of $21.03 million and $150,842.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015839 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008527 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000357 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00297123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00184801 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000145 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,990,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bibox, BigONE, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

