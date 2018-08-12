Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 2,894,064 Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,894,064 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,102,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,854,643 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $480,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730,137 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 247,889 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 499,600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 195,208 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 7,475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $134,774,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrea Lee Robison sold 8,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,508,406 shares of company stock valued at $136,022,595 in the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Noble Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.67 to $22.99 in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Noble Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Shares of Noble Energy opened at $30.58 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Noble Energy had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.94%.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

