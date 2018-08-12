Boston Partners Increases Holdings in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG)

Boston Partners raised its position in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) by 67.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,714,424 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299,224 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.05% of Jagged Peak Energy worth $139,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,038,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 69.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,603,000 after purchasing an additional 770,313 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,390,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,298,000. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JAG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jagged Peak Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jagged Peak Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.12.

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy opened at $14.35 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19 and a beta of -1.04. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. Jagged Peak Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Davidson bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $147,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $186,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,136,673 shares in the company, valued at $25,533,242.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $826,250. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

