Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $4,521,000. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $1,741,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $4,298,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $123,550,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total transaction of $599,139.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,050.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,144.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,897.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,630.56 and a 1-year high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Booking had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $24.39 EPS. research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

