Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $9.04 Million Position in Smith & Nephew plc (SNN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the period. Smith & Nephew accounts for approximately 1.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNN. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. 8.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew opened at $35.20 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.13. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

