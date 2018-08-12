Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $6.62 Million Stake in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (MDLZ)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 201,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 55,185 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock opened at $41.94 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. research analysts forecast that MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

