Booking’s (BKNG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their buy rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a report released on Thursday morning. SunTrust Banks currently has a $2,300.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

“We find Booking Holdings’ shares to be attractively valued compared to our fair value of $2,300. Our target is derived using a five-year DCF, which assumes 10% 5-year pro-forma revenue CAGR, and a long-term EBITDA margin of 44.5%. We also assume a perpetuity growth rate of 3% and a weighted average cost of capital of 10%, consistent with the risk profile of similar large-cap Internet names in our coverage group.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BKNG. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,222.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $2,175.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,240.00 to $2,100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,154.45.

Shares of BKNG traded down $44.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,897.66. The stock had a trading volume of 936,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,801. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,630.56 and a 1-year high of $2,228.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. Booking had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $24.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Booking will post 88.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total transaction of $599,139.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $2,080,000. Professional Planning purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.5% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $6,116,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

