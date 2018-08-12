Bonterra Energy (BNE) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a C$19.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$19.00. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “c$17.99” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$19.00 to C$19.35 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.73.

Shares of Bonterra Energy opened at C$19.54 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$12.26 and a 52-week high of C$19.98.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$57.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.20 million. Bonterra Energy had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%.

In other Bonterra Energy news, insider George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,200.00. Also, Director Aidan Murphy Walsh bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.71 per share, with a total value of C$50,130.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $261,260 over the last 90 days.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

