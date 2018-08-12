BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $970,000 Stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,950 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 62.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,361,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,505,000 after acquiring an additional 905,609 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 1,039.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 662,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,186,000 after acquiring an additional 604,169 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 64.2% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,083,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after acquiring an additional 423,648 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 83.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 767,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,657,000 after acquiring an additional 348,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 49.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 571,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after acquiring an additional 189,619 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESNT. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Essent Group to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.48.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $40.99 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 71.08%. The business had revenue of $173.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

