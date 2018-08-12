BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $935,000 Holdings in El Paso Electric (EE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,558 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 439,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 16.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 4.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,351 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EE shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of El Paso Electric in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Williams Capital cut shares of El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of El Paso Electric in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of El Paso Electric opened at $63.35 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.84. El Paso Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that El Paso Electric will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.50%.

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts.

