BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,504 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the first quarter worth $147,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter valued at $212,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter valued at $255,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter valued at $300,000. 23.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Shares of National Beverage opened at $111.10 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $83.78 and a 1 year high of $129.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.94.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). National Beverage had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 55.03%. sell-side analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIZZ. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of National Beverage in a report on Monday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.