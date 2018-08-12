BMO Capital Markets Lowers ECN Capital (ECN) Price Target to C$5.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.60 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 42.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.07.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of ECN Capital opened at C$3.52 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$3.31 and a 1-year high of C$4.40.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$58.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$46.00 million.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp., an independent financial services company, originates, co-invests in, and manages asset-based financing and related service programs. The company operates through four segments: Home Improvement Finance, Manufactured Housing Finance, Rail Finance, and Aviation Finance. The Home Improvement Finance segment primarily provides prime and super-prime retail installment contracts to finance home improvement projects in the U.S.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.