BMO Capital Markets Increases TMX Group (X) Price Target to C$90.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday.

X has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$88.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, July 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$88.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$81.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.33.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of X stock opened at C$87.30 on Thursday. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$64.81 and a 12 month high of C$89.85.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.33. The firm had revenue of C$207.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.80 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

In related news, insider Mary Lou Hukezalie sold 7,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.05, for a total transaction of C$606,841.80.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearing houses primarily for capital markets in Canada. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing. The Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics segment offers real time data, other market data products, and data delivery and technology solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.