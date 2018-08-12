BMO Capital Markets Increases Kennametal (KMT) Price Target to $46.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kennametal from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Shares of Kennametal traded down $0.89, hitting $38.83, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,327. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $52.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Kennametal had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $646.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $271,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,162.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 109.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,121,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,683 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 94.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,120,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,424 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 195.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 728,189 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Kennametal during the second quarter worth approximately $24,187,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Kennametal during the second quarter worth approximately $15,768,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

