BMO Capital Markets Boosts PQ Group (PQG) Price Target to $22.00

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on PQ Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PQ Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PQ Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on PQ Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.23.

PQ Group traded down $0.21, hitting $17.67, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 553,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.03. PQ Group has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.44 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PQG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

