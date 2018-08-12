BMO Capital Markets Boosts New Relic (NEWR) Price Target to $117.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Argus started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.88.

Shares of New Relic traded up $0.15, hitting $105.77, on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 447,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,145. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -142.93 and a beta of 0.77. New Relic has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $108.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.09 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $9,060,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,797 shares of company stock valued at $39,694,445 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in New Relic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 76,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $800,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in New Relic by 103.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 104,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter valued at about $1,036,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

