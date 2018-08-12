Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (BRG) Given a $11.00 Price Target by Boenning Scattergood Analysts

Boenning Scattergood set a $11.00 price objective on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 304.45 and a quick ratio of 304.45.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.54). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 129.33% and a negative return on equity of 98.46%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,462,000 after acquiring an additional 116,736 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A by 379.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 888,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 703,337 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A in the first quarter worth approximately $6,715,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A by 98.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 485,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 240,274 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Advisors LLC grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A by 15.8% in the second quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 406,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 55,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

