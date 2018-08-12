Bloom 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,680.00 (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Bloom has a market capitalization of $6.03 million and $11,680.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, TOPBTC, IDEX and Upbit. During the last week, Bloom has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000360 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008488 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00293195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00184819 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000145 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,861,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, TOPBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

