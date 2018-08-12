Blocknet Market Cap Reaches $27.52 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Blocknet has a total market cap of $27.52 million and $43,886.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $5.21 or 0.00083083 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003599 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,281,769 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

