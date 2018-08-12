Blitzcash Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (BLITZ)

Blitzcash (CURRENCY:BLITZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Blitzcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blitzcash has traded flat against the US dollar. Blitzcash has a market cap of $717,089.00 and $0.00 worth of Blitzcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blitzcash alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00020151 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00025887 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004035 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00028483 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00271213 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012324 BTC.

About Blitzcash

Blitzcash (BLITZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2015. Blitzcash’s total supply is 4,153,187 coins. Blitzcash’s official website is blitz.cash . Blitzcash’s official Twitter account is @bitalize

Buying and Selling Blitzcash

Blitzcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blitzcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blitzcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blitzcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blitzcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blitzcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.