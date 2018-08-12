Blakecoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $115.00 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded down 35.1% against the dollar. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $160,038.00 and $115.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.81 or 0.05061096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $573.72 or 0.09051160 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00939277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.01465841 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00210338 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.58 or 0.02501865 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00316016 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000428 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 19,074,716 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.