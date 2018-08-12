BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Receives $594.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $594.50.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $547.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $624.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th.

In other news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.13, for a total value of $90,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $507.98 per share, with a total value of $507,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 22.9% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.4% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 26.4% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $1,423,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock traded down $5.15, hitting $478.95, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 646,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,150. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $408.62 and a 1-year high of $594.52. The company has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. BlackRock had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $3.13 dividend. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.97%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

