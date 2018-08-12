Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 383,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doliver Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 90,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 52,912 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,733,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,673,000 after acquiring an additional 558,093 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation. The Trust has investments in industries, such as oil, gas and consumable fuels; real estate investment trusts; auto components; automobiles; banks; aerospace and defense; air freight and logistics; beverages; airlines; biotechnology; building products; capital markets; chemicals; containers and packaging; communications equipment; diversified telecommunication services; electric utilities; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare equipment and supplies; electronic equipment, instruments and components; industrial conglomerates; insurance; Internet software and services; household durables; media; household products; independent power and renewable electricity producers, and metals and mining.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.