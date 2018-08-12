Blackline (BL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Blackline alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Blackline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Blackline in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Blackline has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of BL stock opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.76 and a beta of -0.57. Blackline has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $50.31.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.66 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. Blackline’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Blackline will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sumeru (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $140,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 25,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,229,352.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,226.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,635,700 shares of company stock valued at $146,341,987. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Blackline in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Blackline by 129.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Blackline in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Blackline in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Blackline in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackline (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.