Black Hills Corp (BKH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on September 1st

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, September 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th.

Black Hills has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Black Hills has a payout ratio of 56.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Black Hills to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Shares of Black Hills opened at $60.22 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $70.97.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.83 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.57.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

