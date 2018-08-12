BitRent (RNTB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $365,611.00

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, BitRent has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. BitRent has a market capitalization of $13.11 million and $365,611.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitRent token can now be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, YoBit, Exrates and OTCBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitRent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015541 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008445 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000357 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00292465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00182608 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000143 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BitRent Token Profile

BitRent’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 942,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,750,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitRent’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrent . The official website for BitRent is bitrent.io

Buying and Selling BitRent

BitRent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, YoBit, HitBTC, Exrates and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitRent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitRent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.