bitCNY Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and CoinTiger. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $25.37 million and $7.69 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015847 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008465 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000357 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00292019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00185281 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000145 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013693 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 165,726,000 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.